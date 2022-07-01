Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $399,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $165.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.23, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

