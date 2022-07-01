Selective Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 145.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,484,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after buying an additional 77,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,080,000 after buying an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after buying an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,634,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,417,000 after buying an additional 157,061 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.