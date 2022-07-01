iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth $348,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,342,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,983,000. Brewster Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,451,000. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,465,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.91. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.