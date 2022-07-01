Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,742 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $121,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.84. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 81.56%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

