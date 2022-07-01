Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831,987 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after acquiring an additional 147,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

