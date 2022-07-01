Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $111,000 in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 51,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $28.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.