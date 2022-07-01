Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $68,000 Stock Position in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Barclays Women in Leadership ETN (NYSEARCA:WIL – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.67% of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays Women in Leadership ETN by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:WIL opened at $83.70 on Friday. Barclays Women in Leadership ETN has a 1-year low of $81.58 and a 1-year high of $119.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39.

