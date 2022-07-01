Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $6.60 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Raymond James upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources to $164.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

