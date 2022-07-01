Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 264.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $79.72 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $107.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.28.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

