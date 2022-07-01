Selective Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 309,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $52.55.

