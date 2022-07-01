Selective Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,632,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,099,000 after buying an additional 1,857,794 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 662.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,873,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,075,000 after buying an additional 1,627,319 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,172,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,433,000 after buying an additional 830,363 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,740,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

