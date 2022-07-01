Selective Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13,031.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of FALN opened at $24.62 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $30.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

