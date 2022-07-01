Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $340.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.79.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

