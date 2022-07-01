Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

AEP stock opened at $95.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

