Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 13.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 33.0% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

CTVA stock opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

