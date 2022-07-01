Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $25.54 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,056 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.27% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $25,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,232,000 after acquiring an additional 57,988 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 963,824 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,791,000 after acquiring an additional 214,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.14.

In related news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $69,410.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,315,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,075 shares of company stock worth $7,415,201 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $156.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.35. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

