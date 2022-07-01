Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $532,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,344.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after buying an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $673.42 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.46 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $754.84 and its 200-day moving average is $889.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

