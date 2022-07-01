Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

EFG stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.