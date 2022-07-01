Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.04.

NYSE TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 18,674 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $4,089,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,196,721. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

