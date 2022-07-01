Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,655 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Williams-Sonoma worth $25,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,555,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,269,000 after acquiring an additional 198,409 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after acquiring an additional 309,298 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 907,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 714,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,792,000 after acquiring an additional 35,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSM opened at $110.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.