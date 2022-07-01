Boltwood Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,977 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 14,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 514,450 shares worth $27,576,536. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

