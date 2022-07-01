Retirement Systems of Alabama Grows Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,497 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.18% of Steel Dynamics worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD opened at $66.15 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $100.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

