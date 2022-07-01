Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,253 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Alcoa worth $28,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 18.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Alcoa by 591.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Shares of AA opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.34. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

