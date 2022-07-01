Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Trading Down 6.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $24.95. Approximately 5,791 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 290,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

