Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,290 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $34,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB opened at $194.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.06. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.28.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

