Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,130,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,209,000 after buying an additional 321,314 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $146.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.69 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.