Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 920,137 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920,137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.14% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $30,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 211,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 590,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85,902 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KGI Securities began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

