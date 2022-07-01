Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $30.67 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,876 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Equity Residential worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,664,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,070.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after acquiring an additional 845,556 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

EQR opened at $72.22 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day moving average of $84.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

