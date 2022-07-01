Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $33.32 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $33,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ARE. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

