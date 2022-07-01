Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $33.97 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 160.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,979 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of FOX worth $33,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in FOX by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FOX by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.33 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

