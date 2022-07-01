Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $32.76 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Darling Ingredients worth $32,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,026.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.92 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.78.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

