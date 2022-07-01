Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,577,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.30% of First Horizon worth $37,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 110,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $2,537,809.43. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,695,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

