Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Yum! Brands worth $45,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,977,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after purchasing an additional 285,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $113.51 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on YUM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

