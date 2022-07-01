CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,323,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 133,515 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $40,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after buying an additional 4,973,550 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after buying an additional 4,296,140 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after buying an additional 3,175,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after buying an additional 1,825,490 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CNP opened at $29.58 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.