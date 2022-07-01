Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 320,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,438,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of VMware at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.0% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,100 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923 over the last three months. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $113.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32. The company has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com lowered VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

