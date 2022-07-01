Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of Ulta Beauty worth $42,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $385.48 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.05 and a 12 month high of $438.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.88 and a 200-day moving average of $387.82. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total transaction of $13,879,127.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,673.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

