Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,599 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $37,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SBAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.13.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total transaction of $656,843.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $320.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.96. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $286.41 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

