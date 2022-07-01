Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $47,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Duke Realty stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.