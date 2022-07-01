Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 394 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of 3M stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. 3M has a one year low of $127.30 and a one year high of $203.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.