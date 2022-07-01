Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 1,664 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after purchasing an additional 852,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Electric from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.36.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GE opened at $63.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.45. General Electric has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

