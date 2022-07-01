Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.