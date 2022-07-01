Independent Wealth Network Inc. Purchases 167 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day moving average is $143.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

