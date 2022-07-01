Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 654 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 8,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

CI stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.84. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

