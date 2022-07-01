Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $277.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.04. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

