Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $136.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

