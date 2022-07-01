Marcum Wealth LLC Has $701,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $43.40 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

