Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

