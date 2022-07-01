Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,636,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Qorvo by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,746,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after acquiring an additional 809,212 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $94.32 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $201.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on QRVO shares. KGI Securities downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

