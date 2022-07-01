Independent Wealth Network Inc. Buys 13,450 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Phunware were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Phunware in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 50.0% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHUN opened at $1.08 on Friday. Phunware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

