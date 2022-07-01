Independent Wealth Network Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $12.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.